What with all the escalating news regarding the coronavirus pandemic, we all could use a little bit of comic relief to take our minds off of fears, if only for a moment. Jason Aldean is here for his fans on that front.

Aldean—who recently was forced to cancel and reschedule several tour dates due to the virus scare—took a lighthearted approach to the matter and shared a funny joke to social media. Riffing off the fact that everyone is running out and emptying store shelves of any and all household goods, particularly toilet paper, in case of quarantine, Aldean posted a photo of a toilet paper roll holding a coiled-up CVS Pharmacy receipt.

"This is what it's come to at my house since y'all bought up all the toilet paper," he wryly captioned the shot. Hey, those annoying CVS receipts are pretty darn long, and could use a good purpose, right?

We doubt Aldean is actually in any danger of not having proper bathroom hygienic supplies, but the fact of the matter is, he is just one of many country artists that's been forced to cancel and/or move tour stops in the wake of the pandemic. Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney have all halted or rescheduled shows as a result.

Aldean will be picking his tour back up in July, and hopes to make up his canceled shows in August.

