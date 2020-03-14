Kane Brown Postpones Worldwide Beautiful Tour Stops Over Coronavirus

Kane Brown has postponed five of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 26-year-old announced the news on Friday (March 13). Brown rescheduled his five remaining March concerts in Canada and the United States with Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane.

"Rescheduled some show[s]," Brown writes on Instagram. "I’m sorry guys ❤️ still hope to see y’all!!"

Events promoters Live Nation and AEG have both recommended that all major gatherings, including their own concerts and events, be canceled through the month of March, with the status to be re-evaluated once the month is over.

Brown isn't the only country star to have postponed his tour due to growing concerns over the pandemic. Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have all rescheduled their tour dates over the coronavirus.

Stagecoach and Country to Country Festival have also been rescheduled for later in the year. Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its doors through the month of March over concerns, although no staff member has contracted the virus.

Over 125,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally. At the time of this article's publication, the CDC reports that there have been 1,629 cases in the United States and 41 deaths.

Kane Brown's revised tour dates:

Aug. 27 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 28 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 29 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 15 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 16 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place