Jason Aldean returned on Sunday (May 7) with "Tough Crowd," an anthemic new song dedicated to all the fans who keep showing up for him, year after year.

"I see girls with tattoos, good ol' boys in cowboy hats / I see a few soldiers here tonight, welcome back," Aldean sings in the first verse. "We got some country-a**, beer-drinkin', hell-raisin' go-all-nighters / We got some dirt-turnin', diesel-burnin', hard-workin' 9-to-5ers / Talk about a tough crowd..."

"Tough Crowd" marks the first new music Aldean has released since putting out his double album, Macon, Georgia, over the course of winter 2021 and spring 2022.

The new song is a preview into a forthcoming album. It's also a hat-tip to Aldean's robust live show, with audio of crowds cheering at the beginning of the track, and a peek into what fans can expect from the singer's upcoming 2023 Highway Desperado Tour.

"This is just a song to me that talks about our fans," Aldean explains in a statement. "About us getting onstage getting a bird's eye view of our fans that come in all shapes and sizes and colors. It's just really cool to look out and just see those people from all different walks of life come together for a show and have fun."

"Tough Crowd" was written by Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher. Aldean's longtime collaborator Michael Knox produced the track.

The Highway Desperado Tour kicks off July 14 in Bethel, N.Y., but before that, Aldean's got a big date on his calendar at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11). He's nominated for Entertainer of the Year, and is also scheduled to hit the stage as a performer.

Jason Aldean, "Tough Crowd" Lyrics:

I see girls with tattoos, good ol' boys in cowboy hats / I see a few soldiers here tonight, welcome back / We got some country-a**, beer-drinkin', hell-raisin' go-all-nighters / We got some dirt-turnin', diesel-burnin', hard-workin' 9-to-5ers...

Chorus:

Talk about a tough crowd / Make you wanna turn it up loud / Raise the roof tonight and make the red, white and blue proud / Yeah, here's to country strong / I wish y'all could see y'all now / Talk about a tough crowd

Parking lot full of pick-ups out there lined up in a row / All covered in dirt road dust, tells me all I need to know / 'Bout how you roll

Repeat Chorus

We got some country-a**, beer-drinkin', hell-raisin', dirt-turnin', diesel-burnin', hard-workin' 9-to-5ers, go-all-nighters, survivors...

Repeat Chorus

My kinda tough crowd...