Jason Aldean is gearing up to release a new album.

The details of the project are still a ways away, but the singer mentioned what he's been working on during a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, which aired on Monday (Sept. 1).

At the time of filming, Aldean said he'd turned in his freshly finished album just two weeks before.

He also said that the project will include more maturity and substance than some of the party songs he released early on in his career.

He mentioned songs like "Hicktown" and "She's Country," saying that while he still loves performing those songs, he's moving into a life stage where he wants to release music that's "a little more thoughtful."

"At some point, you're going to have to have some songs that have a little meat on the bone," he notes, "...But still having [the up-tempo songs] that people expect from us on a record, too."

"We're writing songs about...family members going through things like dementia, those kinds of things," Aldean reflects.

Jason Aldean Hints at a New Song About a Personal Family Loss

The singer says some of the music was inspired by his family's recent experience with losing a loved one to dementia.

"My mother's brother, my uncle, passed away with Lewy body dementia in the last year," he says, "and [we've] got another family member that's dealing with that kind of thing. So we've got some songs we wrote, talking about that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lewy body dementia is the second-most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

The condition causes a decline in both physical and cognitive abilities, and it can also cause visual hallucinations and movement symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease.

People diagnosed with the condition typically die about seven or eight years after symptoms start.

Aldean says that the album format allows him room to explore different kinds of songs, and to grow into more mature subject matter as he gets older.

"The subject matter gets a little more mature, and you deal with s--t that maybe you didn't deal with early on, or didn't pay attention to early on in your life. And you know, now it's a real thing," he reflects.

When Will Jason Aldean's Next Album Come Out?

Aldean hasn't yet established a timeline for the release of his new album. In this podcast episode, he said the project doesn't even have a name yet.

But he did say that its first single will arrive soon: "Somewhere around the first part of September," the singer hints.