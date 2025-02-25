Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, enjoy a higher life than most. They get to spend a lot of time on vacation and on beaches across the globe.

But while the Aldeans were on vacation in the Bahamas, celebrating the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's birthday week, they spotted a shark swimming in the friendly waters.

On Brittany's Instagram stories, she posted a shocked picture of her and Jason as they just saw a shark in the ocean, close enough to scare them.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

At the top of the photo of the couple looking like they just encountered a shark, Brittany wrote, "No thank you."

She then revealed something personal about herself, the fact that she does not like to go into the ocean.

"I just saw a shark. This is why I don't get in the ocean. I love it from afar."

Just from following Brittany on Instagram over the years, we have learned that she gets car sick when not driving. That is why you always see her driving Jason around, and she does not like to fly.

Now we can add fear of the ocean to the list — and possibly brought on by what is under the water, that she can't see, like sharks.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul