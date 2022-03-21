It's been seven years since Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, tied the knot, and the couple is still going as strong as ever.

Aldean hopped on social media on Monday (March 21) to celebrate the milestone, and to offer a sweet message to his wife.

"Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person I know," the singer notes. "7 years and 2 babies later and I'm still as excited to wake up with u everyday as much as ever. Thank you for being the person/mom/bonus mom that u are and for being my partner in this crazy life we live. I wouldn't wanna do it with anybody else."

Aldean also gave fans a series of snapshots of himself and Brittany together, including a mix of shots from backstage, tour, the studio and vacation. The Aldeans often prefer warm weather destinations when they get a chance to travel, so it's fitting that multiple photos Aldean picked for his anniversary tribute were taken on the water or by the beach.

The Aldeans have become one of country music's best-loved couples, though their relationship started as a scandal when video footage of the two kissing emerged in 2012, when the country singer was still married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery. Aldean and Ussery separated the following spring, and Aldean officially confirmed that he and Brittany were dating in March 2014. That September, they confirmed their engagement, and the couple got married in a small ceremony in Cancun, Mexico on March 21, 2015.

Over the years, Brittany had to adjust to life in the spotlight. In 2021, during an Instagram stories Q&A, she revealed that it hadn't always been easy for her to be the wife of a high-profile country star.

"I'm WAY better about it now, but when I met Jason it was a whirlwind," she recounted. "The pictures, videos ... it was all so new to me. Over the years, people have become cooler to us/me which I'm thankful for. But for a while ... Whew!! It was hard. I will say, it takes a special person to be with someone in the public eye."

Since getting married, Aldean and Brittany have welcomed two children. Their son, Memphis, was born in December 2017, and a daughter, Navy, joined the family in February 2019. Aldean is also parents to two older daughters from his first marriage.

