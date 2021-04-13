Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, says that reports about her participation in any rumored Nashville-based installment of the Real Housewives franchise are "fake news."

Aldean turned to Instagram Stories on Monday (April 12) after multiple online outlets reported on fan speculation about a possible Real Housewives of Nashville reality show.

Country Now and others reported on the rumors, which began after Jana Kramer teased that she's been filming on a new project after having admitted that she previously auditioned for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to CN, Kramer did not confirm or deny that fan speculation, and additionally, Dee Jay Silver's wife, Jenna Perdue, and Jason Aldean's sister, Kasi Wicks — who is married to Chuck Wicks — both shared an Instagram Story reading, “Let the Adventure Begin," which several other women rumored to be part of any upcoming show also re-posted. Perdue and Wicks both shared some glimpses into something they're filming via Instagram Stories on Sunday (April 11), without clarification.

None of those photos or clips included Brittany Aldean, but several stories mentioned her as a possible participant — a claim she denied with apparent amusement via her own Instagram on Monday.

“I’ve read a lot of things about myself over all these years," she states. "One being that I am a conspiracy theorist. Another being that me and Jason have marital issues ... and now, apparently, I’m on the Real Housewives of Nashville."

“You’re on the Real Housewives of Nashville?" Jason Aldean asks with feigned surprise. "Since when?" he continues before dismissing the rumors by scoffing, "Fake news."

“Apparently, it's new. It was apparently filming going on that I am unaware of," she says sarcastically, finishing by saying, "Fake news strikes again."

In addition to Kramer, Perdue and Wicks, Jimmie Allen's wife, Alexis, and Tyler Rich's wife Sabina were also rumored to be part of whatever project might be filming.

Country Now initially reported that some of the rumors were based on a new Instagram account titled Housewives of Nashville. That page appears to have been deleted as of Tuesday.

Bravo, which owns the Real Housewives franchise, has not announced a Nashville-based reality show as part of that lineup. TNT previously aired an ill-fated show titled Private Lives of Nashville Wives, which died after one season in 2014.

