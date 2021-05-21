Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, channels her country superstar in an online video that even has him laughing. The former American Idol contestant dressed up as her husband for a crazy cover that you have to see to quite believe.

Well ... "cover" might not be entirely accurate. Brittany's not actually offering up her own version of Aldean's "She's Country," which gave him his second No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs when he released it as the lead single from his 2009 album Wide Open.

Instead, she's dressed up as her famous husband in the clip below, miming along to his original recording in a way that first has him staring at her, appearing to not quite believe what he's seeing. But he loses his composure as she begins to exaggerate her "stage" movements even more, finally breaking up laughing toward the end of the clip.

Watch her hilarious impersonation in the video below:

"So this is what I came home to today," Aldean writes to accompany the video, adding, "She ain't country but she's craaaaaazy shoot!!"

He finishes his comment with a laughing emoji.

Aldean and his wife and kids have had plenty of extra time together over the course of the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced him off the road for an extended period of time. They moved into their massive new dream home in June of 2020, and Brittany has shows fans around the stunning property in a series of posts to social media. The family have also taken some wonderful beach vacations, but Aldean will be getting back to work in earnest in 2021.

Aldean announced his upcoming Back in the Saddle Tour during a livestream performance on May 15. The tour is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5 and run through Oct. 30, when it wraps in Tampa, Fla. The tour dates focus on the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Other Amazing Rural Retreat:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular New Florida Beach House: