Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, gave fans a really private look into their life together in a recent appearance online. The couple shared personal glimpses into a number of different aspects of their relationship, including their sex life.

The Aldeans were one of several country music couples who took part in a recent episode of the Newlywed Challenge, a YouTube game show hosted by former Olympian Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, and they answered a range of questions about each other, including one very personal one that asked each of them to describe their sex life using the name of a candy.

The couple didn't hold back, either; each of them wrote "Hot Tamale" to describe their love life, so it seems like having two kids since they married in 2015 hasn't slowed them down much. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Memphis, in December of 2017. They announced that they were expecting their second child on July 10, 2018, and welcomed their daughter, Navy Rome, in February of 2019.

The Aldeans also answered questions about where their first kiss took place, what's the most annoying thing in their house, which one brought up marriage first and more during the Newlywed Challenge, playing against Luke and Caroline Bryan, Kane and Katelyn Brown and Chuck and Kasi Wicks (Kasi Wicks is Jason Aldean's sister). The Aldeans won the game, and the show donated money to a charity of their choice.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Incredible New Home:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: