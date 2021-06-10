After fending off rumors for weeks, Jason Aldean has finally explained his and his wife Brittany Aldean's connection to an upcoming Nashville-based reality TV show.

Though previous comments made by the pair seemed to insinuate that they were completely unaware of the show, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer now admits that though they did not sign onto the project, they were in talks with the network about the show.

"To be honest," Aldean admits, "we talked to them about it. They were interested in having us on the show, and I think Britt and I just kind of talked, and for us personally, it wasn't the right kind of thing."

It may come as a surprise to fans that the Aldeans would turn down an opportunity to share more about the couple's idyllic life. Jason and Brittany often take to social media to share intimate family moments, giving an inside look at birthdays and graduations on both Instagram and Facebook. Brittany even recently shared a tour of their new home.

"Our life is pretty good," continues the country star in the Apple Music interview. Together they have two young children, and Aldean has teen girls from his previous marriage.

So, why don't they want a TV spot? While the couple leans towards being an open book about their family life, what they aren't willing to dish out is drama.

"I feel like a lot of times those shows are full of drama, and the things that I didn't really want to bring into our life," Aldean says.

Privacy for the pair and their family also seems to be a concern, as he adds, "And also [didn't want to], just have people in our house all the time."

Though Jason and Brittany have declined starring roles, fans can still look forward to seeing them on the show, when it's revealed. It seems as though their hesitation to participate was abated — at least enough to show up occasionally.

"We got some friends of ours that are part of it, we'll probably be popping in and out on somethings I'm sure just by association," Aldean says. "But the nice thing is we can always leave and go back home and get away from it when we want to, so it's kind of the best of both worlds."

Details on the rumored reality show have yet to be confirmed, but his comments seem to confirm that production may be underway.

