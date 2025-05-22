Jason Aldean is not into the trend where celebrities go to space.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and I asked him if he would take a little ride into space, like pop star Katy Perry did.

He was quick with his answer: A firm "no."

He has a pretty good reason not to want to exit the atmosphere, even for just a few minutes.

"I think I was like, maybe in third grade or something when the Challenger went up and exploded, and we were all watching that on TV in our classroom, you know, so ..." Aldean, 48, recalls.

Space Shuttle Challenger launched on January 28, 1986 and exploded on live TV just 73 seconds after it took off, killing all seven crew members aboard.

Having that memory burnt into your brain at such a young age can definitely lead to being hesitant to try it for yourself.

"Man, that's cool, take some pictures and I'll check that out when you guys get back," he says, "but I have no desire to actually do that. I'm good."

I have pretty much the same memory as Aldean — we're close in age — and I have to say, I share the same opinion as he does when it comes to hopping into a rocket and shooting off. I'm good right here on the ground.

Aldean has no trouble traveling via bus, however, and he's got tour dates scattered across the United States and Canada through October.

