There's no need to pick a political party to enjoy Brittany Aldean's new campaign slogan. During a trip out west, the 34-year-old wife of Jason Aldean sported some new duds while standing in front of several horse stalls.

The Aldeans recently went west for a family vacation to Utah. Brittany shared several photos from that trip that showcased some pool time and drive time in a sapphire blue, Lamborghini Urus. A couple of days prior, she shared a photo taken in Cheyenne, Wy.

Aldean's red ball cap reads "Make America Cowboy Again," and her T-shirt is a vintage Willie Nelson tee. She's also wearing cutoff blue jean shorts and a few pieces of jewelry, but it's the hat her fans and critics will notice first.

While the font is different, the color and fit are similar to the red Make America Great Again ball cap former president Donald Trump often wears. That was his slogan before, during and after his four years in the White House. The Aldeans have not only been vocal supporters of Trump, they've befriended him. Aldean played golf with the former president and performed at his New Year's Eve show on New Year's Eve in 2022.

"It was really cool, man," Aldean told Taste of Country after. "I got to spend a couple of days with him, played golf with him, got to know him a little bit and it was definitely a different kind of new year."

Country singer RaeLynn showed support for Brittany Aldean in the comments section of her new photo, as did Jon Pardi's wife, Summer. It's possible the trip to Salt Lake City, Utah coincided with Aldean's tour stop there on July 23. His next show is on Friday (July 29) in Charlotte, N.C.