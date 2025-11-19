Here’s Why Jason and Brittany Aldean Skipped the 2025 CMA Awards

While country’s biggest stars took the stage at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 19), one longtime hitmaker was noticeably absent: Jason Aldean.

Fans watching the red carpet and live broadcast from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena may have noticed that Jason and his wife Brittany weren’t in attendance — and one follower went straight to the source to ask why.

Brittany responded simply — and pointedly.

“Not much love from that one,” she wrote in reply to a fan question on Instagram Stories.

A CMA Veteran With a Stronger Track Record Elsewhere

Jason, 48, has been a steady presence at country award shows over the years, but when it comes to the CMAs, his recognition has been more modest than expected for an artist of his impact.

Brittany Aldean / Instagram Brittany Aldean / Instagram loading...

He’s earned 18 CMA nominations throughout his career — and took home two wins.

Read More: 2025 CMA Awards Winners Revealed — See the Full List!

By comparison, the ACM Awards have been a stronger match. Jason has picked up over 30 nominations and won 14 times, including three Entertainer of the Year titles and multiple Male Vocalist of the Year honors.

A Big Night Without the Aldean's

While the Aldean's opted out, this year’s CMA Awards featured a stacked lineup of performances from Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Cody Johnson, and more.

Vince Gill was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, delivering a heartfelt moment amid a high-energy night.

This year’s top nominees included Wilson, Langley, and Moroney, with rising stars like Zach Top, Riley Green, and Tucker Wetmore also earning spotlight attention.