Travis Kelce + Jason Kelce Stunned to Receive ‘Sexiest’ Honor

If you haven't heard of the Kelce brothers, it's likely you're from another planet. Jason and Travis Kelce have been popping up everywhere these days, thanks in part to their professional football careers and their endorsement deals with companies like General Mills cereal and Campbell's soup.

It also doesn't hurt that Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift.

The pair also host their own podcast, New Heights, and it's that venture that has earned them the title of People magazine's Sexiest Podcast Hosts. The honor was bestowed on the Kelce brothers after People asked their 350,000+ readers to vote on who they thought the sexiest host(s) should be for 2024.

It's unclear if the two knew they were up for the honor or not.

“We’re officially, in quotes, this is not me saying this, ‘Sexiest Podcast Hosts Alive’ according to People Magazine, the readers’ poll,” Travis announces on the podcast.

“Oh nice!,” Jason replies.

“So we had a whole bunch of people vote on who the sexiest podcasters were, and sure enough sexy a-- Jason Kelce wins it for everyone as always,” Travis jokes.

The Kelces first launched their podcast in 2022 in an effort to bring fans behind the scenes of the NFL world and invite them into their personal lives. Travis famously documented his attempt to woo Swift with a friendship bracelet on a 2023 episode.

Listenership has grown since the show's premiere. In fact, the duo landed a three-year deal with Amazon worth $100 million to distribute the podcast.

People's Sexiest Man Alive issue arrives Nov. 12. Fans can see the Readers' Choice winners now.