Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world.

After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had 'portaled into the next realm,'" Urban wrote. "It's impossible to label or frame his gift, his music, his ART, or to try and quantify his impact on not only guitarists, but all kinds of musicians, singers, and music lovers all over the world."

Urban shared a snapshot of himself standing alongside Beck and ZZ Top rocker Billy Gibbons and offered some memories of a Beck show that he attended. That show, Urban wrote, cemented Beck in his mind as "absolutely one of the few faces on the Mt. Rushmore of guitar players" — high praise from the country star, who is known as one of the best guitarists in country music himself.

"I am SO grateful to my friend Scott Bradoka for inviting me to come see Jeff play last September," Urban continued. "We stood side stage with Billy Gibbons watching Jeff cast the spell that only he could — with nothing more than a Strat, some pedals, a couple of amps and his 'otherworldly talent.'"

Urban concluded his remembrance with a message of gratitude. "God bless you Jeff. Thank you for your light," he wrote. "RIP brother."

Beck died on Tuesday (Jan. 10), according to a statement posted to his social media on behalf of his family. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," the statement reads. "His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."