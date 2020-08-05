Jeff Foxworthy is selling off quite a few of his personal items, and you might be a redneck if you want to buy some of his memorabilia.

The iconic blue-collar comedian is downsizing from his 12,000-square-foot mansion in Johns Creek, Ga., just outside of Atlanta, to a smaller home, according to TMZ, and he's offering some of his personal memorabilia up for bid in an estate sale before he goes.

A listing from Estate Sales Over Georgia, LLC, features a wide array of Foxworthy's personal items, including entertainment and sports memorabilia, fine furnishings, a Renaissance billiards table and more. Among the items of the greatest interest to country music and lifestyle fans are a number of sports jerseys and signed balls, a picture of Foxworthy with Alan Jackson that both have signed, several whitetail deer mounts and more.

Foxworthy's estate sale begins on Wednesday (Aug. 5) and runs until Saturday (Aug. 8). Those who are seriously interested can stop by Foxworthy's home in Johns Creek by appointment between the hours of 9AM-5PM daily.

According to the listing, the TV star, comedian and author's estate sale "promises to be our most amazing sale this season." See some of the coolest items below. For more information and to view the rest of the items, visit the listing.