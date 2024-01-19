Jelly Roll Leads Country Nominees at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

With eight nominations in total, Jelly Roll is the most-nominated country act at the upcoming 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards — unless you're counting Taylor Swift, who tops the list overall with nine nods.

But Swift hasn't officially been a country artist in about a decade, and she's not nominated in any country categories at the iHeartRadio Awards, so it's fair to say that Jelly's the biggest nominee repping the genre this year.

But Jelly isn't turning up exclusively in country categories. In fact, he's the only nominee to turn up in the genre-specific Best New Artist categories for country, alt and rock and pop simultaneously.

iHeartRadio Awards nominations are based on radio airplay, which is why Jelly isn't a contender in hip hop categories, despite the fact that he has a background as a rapper.

However, reflecting his success on rock radio over the past couple years, the singer did well in those categories, earning nominations for Best Rock Song of the Year (for "Need a Favor") and Rock Artist of the Year. He also earned a mention in the new-this-year Favorite On Screen category for his Hulu documentary, Save Me, as well as a nomination for the all-genre Artist of the Year category.

Country is well represented in the Artist of the Year category. Jelly will be going head-to-head against Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, two titans of the format, in a lineup of 10 total nominees.

Speaking of Combs and Wallen, they each send a submission to the all-genre Song of the Year category; that's "Fast Car" for Combs and "Last Night" for Wallen. Wallen notched six nominations in total, many of which were for "Last Night," but those did include a surprising mention in the Favorite Tour Photographer category (Wallen's tour photographer is David Lehr.) Combs earned four nominations across country and all-genre categories.

Other nominees from the country format include Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, who earned two nominations for "Thank God," and Lainey Wilson, who scored a nomination for Country Artist of the Year and another for Country Song of the Year (for "Heart Like a Truck.") Go here to see the full nominations list.