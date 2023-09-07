Here's your friendly reminder to keep things peaceful when you're at a Jelly Roll show.

The singer was in the middle of the Denver, Colo., stop on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour on Sunday night (Sept. 3), and as he concluded a rendition of his hit song "Need a Favor," Jelly Roll halted the show to call out a fight that had broken out in the crowd.

"I don't normally call s--t like this out, but whatever happened right there was completely un-f--king-necessary," the singer said, pointing toward the spot in the audience where it went down.

It seems that Jelly Roll got a good look at the brawl from the stage: He knew who the antagonists were and who was trying to keep things peaceful, and he minced no words in sending the offending parties packing.

"Y'all don't let s--t like that happen in that section no more. I appreciate you in the beard intervening in that, by the way," he said. "You don't f--king fight at no f--king Jelly Roll show. This is a family affair. People are going through real life s--t over here. What the f--k is wrong with you?"

He also threatened to come down into the crowd himself if the fights continued.

"I'll jump off and slap the f--k out of one of y'all if y'all disrespect the show like that again. Un-f--king-tolerable," Jelly Roll said. "I don't know if you know this or not, but this is the closest thing to church f--k-ups like me will ever have, right here in this building tonight."

After he was done calling out the people who started the fight, Jelly Roll was quick to show his concern for a woman who'd gotten caught unintentionally in the middle of the scuffle. "Mama, you just sit still. Get her a water. She'll be okay. You stay for the show, girl. You're welcome with us."

The crowd roared their approval of how Jelly Roll handled the situation, and without skipping a beat, he turned back to the rest of the crowd to shout his appreciation for all the love they'd been showing to "Need a Favor," and resumed his set.

Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour is set to roll on through mid-October. His next planned stop is in Bend, Ore.