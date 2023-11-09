Jelly Roll won his first-ever CMA Award on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), but he didn't hold onto it for too long. According to a post on social media, the fast-rising country star dropped his trophy before he could even get it home, and it shattered in a number of pieces all over the floor.

The singer had a huge night at the CMA Awards, opening the show by singing "Need a Favor" with Wynonna Judd and also closing the show by teaming with K. Michelle for a rousing gospel rendition of the Judds classic "Love Can Build a Bridge."

He also took the stage to deliver an impassioned speech after winning New Artist of the Year, thanking God, his wife and fans, as well as acknowledging the other artists in the category.

“But most importantly, there is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year,” he told the crowd. “I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I wanna tell you to keep going, baby. I wanna tell you success is on the other side of it. I wanna tell you it’s gonna be ok. I wanna tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason: Because what’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you!”

Later in the evening, a post to X revealed that Jelly Roll had dropped and shattered his CMA trophy, but it's okay — according to the post, he'll receive a replacement.

Jelly Roll told reporters backstage at the CMAs that he already knows where he wants to keep his award once he gets it home.

"I have a room that is the stuff that has become to mean the most to me," he explained. "The family of Gary Rossington, the late great guitar player from Lynyrd Skynyrd, gifted me one of his guitars out of his vault. I have it right next to my Craig Morgan handwritten lyric sheet. Which is right next to Eric Church’s note he gave me the first time I opened up for him, and it’s signed....that’s really the memories I’ll cherish forever. So this award doesn’t just represent a lifetime of hard work, it’s a memory I’ll forever have sitting there drinking beers with Zach Bryan, kicking it next to Post Malone and my beautiful wife. I’ll think of this forever. And I can relive it in 4K any time I wanna go on Hulu."

2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures See the best dressed from the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet , including ___ and more.

The 2023 CMA Awards aired live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted the show for a second straight year. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen were nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes