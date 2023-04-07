Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

One of the reasons Jelly Roll has had such a quick impact in country music is because fans see themselves in his struggles. Jelly Roll himself will admit that he is not your average country star — he is just like the rest of us. The "Son of a Sinner" singer has had his share of problems, setbacks and heartaches.

It was very apparent at this year's CMT Music Awards — which are voted on by fans — that he is a fan favorite. Jelly Roll got emotional during one of his three speeches, one after each win he had at the awards show. In his acceptance speeches, he went out of his way to thank the fans that have been so accepting of him and who have helped him reach the heights that he is attaining now in the music industry.

But sometimes, it's the fans that want to thank the artist for helping them get through tough times. That's the case for one Jelly Roll fan named Hank Hanro, who hand-engraved a plaque for the star as a thank you for everything he has done for him through his music.

Hank writes:

Huge inspiration to me, songs that have helped me through some rough a** times for many years. Congrats @jellyroll615 on the 3 sweep at the #cmaawards continue to inspire world - forever engraved

The artist looks to be a professional at hand-engraving metal — he felt so moved by Jelly Roll's three-win sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards that he decided to take some time to make it permanent.

Jelly Roll saw it and shared the video to his Instagram Story, saying: "This is awesome!"

One can only wonder if Jelly Roll and Hank will link up so Hank can hand-deliver this unique piece to the star. Either way, the sentiment was captured beautifully.

