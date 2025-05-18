Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo spend their days off on their newly-purchased 500-acre property in Tennessee -- a swath of land full of farm animals, trails, creeks and more.

In a new social media video, Bunnie took fans along for a tour, offering a peek into the family's tranquil rural escape from the bright lights and fast pace of Nashville superstardom.

"It's your boys," Jelly says at the beginning of the clip, a broad smile on his face as he sits behind the wheel of what looks like a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) alongside Bunnie's dog, Chachi.

Fans get Bunnie's point of view as she hops in the shotgun side and rides along through the trees and fields, taking time to stop and see the creeks, speed through the grass and check in on the barn. At one point, Jelly hops out to go mudding through the water with a friend, while Bunnie seems to be content to hang back and watch.

"I needed this reset," Bunnie comments on the video, which she posted to TikTok.

It's the first time fans have gotten such a comprehensive look into life on the farm, though both Jelly and Bunnie have kept their followers posted on developments on the property since they bought it last summer.

Last fall, Jelly got emotional as he surveyed the land.

He explained to fans that this purchase was the culmination of a long-held dream as well as a way to honor his late father.

Jelly has been candid about his difficult journey to home ownership. In 2023, he revealed that he lost out on his dream home due to his past felony conviction.

He also shared that he pays higher rates for home insurance and life insurance because of his criminal past.

Bunnie also frequently shares updates about the farm animals living on the Roll family's property, including donkeys, pigs and three adorable mini-cows.