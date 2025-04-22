Most fans already know that Bunnie Xo has a major soft spot for animals. The property she shares with her country superstar husband Jelly Roll is quickly filling up with cows, donkeys and more adorable additions — but could a monkey be next?

Jelly recently met an adorable baby monkey — he even got to hold the animal, who was swaddled in a Winnie the Pooh blanket when its handler passed it into the singer's arms.

A baby animal is one thing Bunnie can't resist, and Jelly knows it. As he met the little monkey, he joked that it was a good thing his wife wasn't there for this particular meeting, or else the animal would probably be coming home with them.

"Listen, if Bunnie was here right now, it'd be a war," the singer says. "Bunnie would be like, 'No, we need a monkey!'"

Bunnie's (animal) baby fever is well documented, but in this clip, it seems like it probably wouldn't be too hard to convince him to adopt a baby monkey.

"[Bunnie] I have an idea," he writes in the caption of his post.

The country superstar was also totally enchanted by the baby animal during the meeting, asking questions like "How big is he gonna be?" and worrying that he might be too clumsy to handle something so small and precious.

"Oh, I'm scared. I don't wanna hurt him. He looks fragile," Jelly says, gently holding out his hands to stroke the monkey's fur.

In addition to the many animals that are part of Jelly and Bunnie's family, the couple are also hoping to welcome a human baby or two into the fold soon. Bunnie recently wrapped up a round of IVF treatments and surgery in their quest to have a baby together.

Are Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Having a Baby?

Jelly and Bunnie have talked about their hopes of having a baby together, but they typically keep the details private.

Bunnie says she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility, especially since they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy.

Bunnie has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.

Despite keeping much of their journey private, Bunnie says it's important to her to speak up about infertility in order to help de-stigmatize a struggle many women face.