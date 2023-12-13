Jelly Roll, Keith Urban + More Will Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Dan + Shay are all on the lineup for The Voice's Season 24 finale show, according to Billboard.

Jelly will perform his latest No. 1 hit "Save Me," which topped charts as a duet with Lainey Wilson and comes off the track list of his Whitsitt Chapel album. Meanwhile, Dan + Shay — who will be full-time Voice coaches starting in Season 25 — will perform the title track of their latest album, Bigger Houses, and Urban will throw it back a bit further with a rendition of his 2016 hit "Blue Ain't Your Color."

It won't just be country stars gracing the stage during the Voice finale. Earth, Wind & Fire will perform, too, as will Grammy-nominated Afropop star Tyla and indie pop sibling trio AJR.

The Voice narrowed down its remaining contestants to a Top 5 on Tuesday night (Dec. 12), but the Top 12 will be back on the finale for a group performance, plus fans can watch a performance from Bryce Leatherwood, the winner of Season 22.

Of course, no finale would be complete without a performance from the coaches, and this year's four — Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani — will unite onstage for a seasonal performance of "Let It Snow."

There are just a handful of episodes left in Season 24 of The Voice, and only a few contestants left in the running. McEntire has two performers left on her team — Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh — while Horan also has two contestants left. One remaining contender from Team Legend remains, and all of Stefani's performers have been eliminated.

The Voice Season 24 finale will take place on Dec. 19. Tune into NBC to watch.

