Jelly Roll had an epic performance of his song, "Save Me," with Lainey Wilson, at the 2023 ACM Awards Thursday night (May 11). As big as that was, that wasn't on his all-time bucket list of things to accomplish in country music.

Before the show, Jelly Roll expressed his interest in meeting country legend Garth Brooks.

"This is my plea to Garth Brooks ... Garth Brooks I just want you to know I've been a fan of yours my whole life. I've seen you live 12 times," Jelly Roll said ahead of the show. "... If I get a chance to tell you what your music means to me, that would mean a lot."

Well, Jelly Roll's dreams came true after the ACM Awards, when the up-and-comer came face to face with the country icon, who hosted the livestream of the ACMs.

In the video of them meeting, Jelly Roll bear-hugs Garth and picks him up off the ground for a long embrace.

"I love you Garth, God it's so good to meet you!" he says.

Mr. Roll was visibly nervous — and elated — to finally cross off that item from his bucket list, and to meet country royalty.

Jelly Roll is no slouch himself, having already released 18 studio albums in his career. But it is with his latest project, Whittsit Chapel — which is set to drop on June 2 — that Jelly Roll has found mass success. He has already had one song, "Son of a Sinner," go No. 1 in country music, and his latest single, "Need a Favor," is quickly climbing the country charts, as well.

Jelly Roll currently is on tour, with tour dates scheduled out all the way through October 2023, and no stopping in sight.

