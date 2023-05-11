If you didn't catch all of the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday (May 11), we've got you covered. The broadcast featured an energizing mix of performances, which included some special collaborations that will down in ACM Awards history.

Along with new tracks from Dolly Parton and Jason Aldean, viewers were treated to some '90s country nostalgia from Cole Swindell with Jo Dee Messina, along with a joyful medley of hits from Trisha Yearwood, joined by Carly Pearce. It was epic!

Scroll down to find links to all of the night's performances and along with pictures from the event.

2023 ACM Awards Performances:

Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti + John Osborne, “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]”/"Heads Carolina, Tails California"

Cody Johnson, “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”

Dolly Parton, “World on Fire”

Hailey Whitters, "Everything She Ain't"

Jason Aldean, "Tough Crowd”

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"

Kane Brown, "Bury Me in Georgia"

Keith Urban, "Texas Time"

Lainey Wilson, "Grease"

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

Miranda Lambert, "Carousel"

The War and Treaty, “Blank Page”

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs, “Life Goes On”

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Carly Pearce + Trisha Yearwood's Medley of Hits

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”