Jelly Roll Was a Total Fan-Boy at the Grammys — See Which Celebs He Met! [Pictures]

John Shearer, Getty Images

Jelly Roll never passes up an opportunity to meet his music idols. As a nominee for Best New Artist and a first-time Grammy Awards attendee, the singer took full advantage of his proximity to some pretty big names in the industry while attending the show.

Jelly and his wife Bunnie Xo were seated at a table on the floor of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the other nominees. His table was right behind Taylor Swift's table, where she sat with collaborators Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff.

At one point during the night, he not only met his celebrity "crush," Taylor Swift, but the two shared a warm embrace.

Throughout the show, the "Save Me" hitmaker was spotted singing and dancing in the audience with fellow country artists the War and Treaty, who were also up for Best New Artist (Victoria Monét took home the trophy). He was quick to sing the winner's praises on social media:

Jelly also posed for pictures with Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

Jelly Roll's Big 2024 Grammys Week

Just a few days prior to the 2024 Grammy Awards, on Feb. 2, Jelly Roll had the honor of meeting more legends in the industry. The "Son of a Sinner" singer was on hand to perform "Bad Medicine" as Jon Bon Jovi was honored as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year.

Others who were at that event: Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Sammy Hagar. Jelly Roll was photographed onstage singing with Hagar, and backstage shaking hands with McCartney while Bon Jovi looked on. The "Need a Favor" singer also tweeted about meeting Springsteen and applauded himself for keeping his cool.

20 Celebrities Jelly Roll Met at the 2024 Grammys

One thing is for sure when it comes to Jelly Roll: He'll never miss an opportunity to meet celebs.

As a nominee for his first Grammy in 2024 — he was up for the all-genre Best New Artist — the country newcomer attended the ceremony and hob-knobbed with some pretty big names in the music industry. He met artists like Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and even Taylor Swift!

Pictures show that Jelly Roll also met Paul McCartney, Sammy Hagar and Lenny Kravitz at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony leading up to the Grammys. The show was honoring Jon Bon Jovi, whom he also had the pleasure of meeting.

Here are 20 celebrities Jelly Roll rubbed elbows with during Grammys week.
