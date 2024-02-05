Jelly Roll never passes up an opportunity to meet his music idols. As a nominee for Best New Artist and a first-time Grammy Awards attendee, the singer took full advantage of his proximity to some pretty big names in the industry while attending the show.

Jelly and his wife Bunnie Xo were seated at a table on the floor of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the other nominees. His table was right behind Taylor Swift's table, where she sat with collaborators Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff.

At one point during the night, he not only met his celebrity "crush," Taylor Swift, but the two shared a warm embrace.

Throughout the show, the "Save Me" hitmaker was spotted singing and dancing in the audience with fellow country artists the War and Treaty, who were also up for Best New Artist (Victoria Monét took home the trophy). He was quick to sing the winner's praises on social media:

Jelly also posed for pictures with Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

Jelly Roll's Big 2024 Grammys Week

Just a few days prior to the 2024 Grammy Awards, on Feb. 2, Jelly Roll had the honor of meeting more legends in the industry. The "Son of a Sinner" singer was on hand to perform "Bad Medicine" as Jon Bon Jovi was honored as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year.

Others who were at that event: Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Sammy Hagar. Jelly Roll was photographed onstage singing with Hagar, and backstage shaking hands with McCartney while Bon Jovi looked on. The "Need a Favor" singer also tweeted about meeting Springsteen and applauded himself for keeping his cool.