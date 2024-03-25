Jelly Roll Opens Up About Daughter’s Evolving Relationship With His Music

Jelly Roll's teen daughter, Bailee Ann, is just starting to "get it" when it comes to the rapper/country star's music and celebrity.

During a visit to Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Jelly Roll peeled back the curtain on his daughter's relationship with own music.

"Bailee Ann's 15, and I think she just now kind of 'gets it,'" the "Halfway to Hell" singer says. "I think even her relationship with music has changed in the last couple of years."

"I think for a while she loved it, but she was like maybe a little bitter about it because it took her father away from her," he admits of his career's impact on his growing daughter, "So she looked at this thing like, 'This thing's really cool and it helps out family and all this other stuff, but this dude is also gone 200 days a year because of it.'"

One can only imagine, as a teenager, what it would be like to have a famous father. Jelly Roll says Bailee think's it's cool on the surface, but then when she realizes her dad is gone because of his job — because of his fame — that's where bitterness could come in.

"Now, she's like, 'This is the coolest thing ever, I get to fly to see him in New York, I get to fly to see him in L.A.'" he says.

When it comes to his son, Noah, Jelly Roll isn't really too concerned yet.

"Right now, my son's young enough where he is like, 'Is there a box I can play with?'" the star jokes.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

Jelly Roll: 23 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 23 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, never shy away from public displays of affection. The pair have shared numerous photos together sneaking kisses or engaged in deep belly laughs. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 and are closer than ever today.