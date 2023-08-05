Jelly Roll is on a roll at country radio. The rapper-turned-country singer has scored his second No. 1 country hit with his current single, "Need a Favor."

Jelly Roll tops Billboard's Country Airplay chart for the coming week dated Aug. 12 with "Need a Favor," from his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. The singer-songwriter — whose real name is Jason DeFord — scored his first No. 1 country hit in January of 2023 with "Son of a Sinner." His chart-topping success with "Need a Favor" breaks a three-month deadlock on the No. 1 spot that saw Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs trade places with "Last Night" and "Fast Car."

“A second No. 1 at country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about," Jelly Roll tells Billboard. "'Need a Favor' has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning and thank you to country radio for supporting therapeutic music like 'Need A Favor' since day one. It’s amazing to have your support, and I’ve seen first-hand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

Jelly Roll co-wrote "Need a Favor' with Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta. He co-wrote all 13 tracks on Whitsitt Chapel, which dropped in June of 2023 to rave reviews and has become the most successful country debut album in Billboard Consumption chart history.

Jelly Roll is cementing his winning streak with his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour, which launched on July 28 in Southaven, Miss. The tour runs through Oct. 14, when it wraps up in Tampa, Fla.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project.