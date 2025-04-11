Jelly Roll says he has nearly lost 200 lbs., but he needs to lose 100 more so he can go skydiving with his wife, Bunnie Xo.

The country hitmaker was a recent guest on Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT show, and he looked visibly healthier and more jubilant than he has previously.

"I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning, baby," he told the audience, adding a little celebratory dance.

As the crowd roared with support, he shared the next milestone he has his sights set on: "I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!"

A quick search indicates that a first-time skydiver would need to go on a tandem jump with an instructor, meaning the student — Jelly Roll, in this case — is hooked to the instructor and the two of them use one parachute. The weight limit for a tandem jump is usually between 200 and 250 lbs. per diver.

Jelly will need to shave rough 107 more pounds to safely tandem skydive, at least in the United States (Sweden's rules are likely similar, since it's based on equipment limitations).

Jelly Roll started his weight loss journey about 15 months ago, as he wanted to do a 5K. Fast-forward to now, he has lost nearly 200 pounds and hopes he's inspiring others along the way.

The "Save Me" singer is not gatekeeping the secrets to his weight loss success: He has shown exactly what he eats in a day and how hard he works, even while on the road, to keep losing weight.

Jelly has even started the Jelly Roll's Losers Run Club, and he posts videos of himself as he exercises and prepares for his next goal — which we now know is skydiving with his wife!

