If Jelly Roll keeps up this weight loss thing, we may have to find him a new nickname!

The country singer continues to slim down after committing to a healthier lifestyle in early 2024. And he's gone all in, to say the least.

In addition to hiring a private chef to travel with him on the road, Jelly Roll has implemented healthy activities to fill his time in between shows. Playing basketball, running the stadium stairs and doing cold plunges in ice baths are just a few of his new tour rituals.

He also set a goal to run a 5K last year, which has become a tradition, as he is now preparing for a second race. He even launched his own run club called the Jelly Roll Losers Run Club and invited his fans to join him.

The "Liar" singer shared a video promoting the race and his new club, but he took a moment to reflect on the last 15 months of this journey.

"Wooh! Something feels nostalgic about today y'all," he says int he clip. "I don't know if y'all remember this, but I guess 15 months ago when I started this weight loss journey, this is where I was walking."

"A year later ,still training for the second 5K," he continues. "Just did a 45-minute walk and you can see my fat a-- is sweating, baby. Woo. Quite a bit less fat a-- I should say, but we're still fat for sure. Workin' on it, though Give me a year."

And he's right — we took screenshots from both videos to display side by side. The first photo (on the left) is from January 2024, while the second is from just a few days ago. The difference is crazy, y'all.

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

Since setting out on his fitness journey, Jelly Roll has lost a significant amount of weight and has kept it off. The "Halfway to Hell" singer revealed earlier this year he has now lost 145 pounds and has no intention of stopping.

Jelly even set a new fitness-related goal to strive for: Gracing the cover of Men's Health magazine.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he revealed on his wife Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast. "That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

Thanks to his weight loss, Jelly Roll can now wear his wife's merchandise. Bunnie shared a video of her husband wearing a black hoodie with her logo on it — something he couldn't do before, due to his size.

Why Is Jelly Roll Trying to Lose Weight?

Getting to a healthy weight is about more than just looking good for Jelly Roll. The "Save Me" hitmaker revealed that he believes losing the extra pounds is necessary for his career and the calling he has in his life.

"I realized that I had gotten up to about 530 pounds," he shared at Country Radio Seminar in February. "And I realized that if I was going to work as hard as God has gave me the opportunity to work, it was going to kill me if I didn't do something about my health."

And, in true Jelly Roll fashion, he's using his life story to encourage others, inviting them to make changes in their own lives.

"I love y'all," he says in his Instagram video. "This has been the most life-changing. Of everything I've been through in my life and career, y'all, the biggest change is happening right now. I'm right in the middle of it. It's not too late to join me. Let's do this. Let's get healthy together."

"The losers are fittin' to start a winning streak, baby."

