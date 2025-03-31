Jelly Roll's meals on tour are healthy and packed full of nutrients, thoughtfully hand-crafted by his personal chef, Larios. But the real shocker? They look (and, it seems, taste) almost exactly like fast food.

That's pretty surprising, considering that he's currently on a rigorous weight loss regimen.

Jelly's been vocal about his weight loss goals since late 2022.

He's kept fans posted on his progress, and by October 2024, he announced he'd hit his 100-pound weight loss goal.

But Jelly's not done yet. In February, he announced his Losers Run Club as a way for him and his fans to get fit together. He's also said he wants to be featured on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026.

Given all of that, you'd expect Jelly's diet to feature a lot of smoothies, raw greens and protein.

But the singer's also open about his love of fast food places like Waffle House, and his on-the-road chef found a way to create healthy versions of all his indulgent favorites.

In a new video he posted to social media, Jelly shared a day-in-the-life-style look at his diet on the road, courtesy of Chef Larios. Jelly eats just two meals and one snack when he's touring, but each of those dishes looked like something a dieter would only be able to eat on cheat day.

The first is a healthy Waffle House bowl: Homemade hashbrowns, diced-up veggies and chicken sausage are the basis of this meal, with air-fried potatoes and sauerkraut added on for extra pizazz.

"This all started because I loved Waffle House," Jelly says as he digs in in the video. "Larios figured out a way to make 'em not only taste good, but they're good for my tummy."

That day, the singer's snack was a peanut butter dough cookie bite with sliced bananas on the side, and it looked just like a decadent dessert.

But the biggest hit of the day might have been the poutine Jelly had for his second meal. The singer first tried this Canadian treat in 2024, when he went to the country for his first-ever international shows. After eating it, he told his crowd that night that the dish was "fire," and he promised to "take it home and make it tradition to throw gravy on my fries."

Indeed he did: But this version of poutine is dairy free, with cashew cheese instead of the traditional curds. Jelly's poutine featured gravy piled on top of shredded chicken thighs and homemade french fries, and it definitely got the singers seal of approval.

Jelly has been back in Canada in March playing another round of shows, and starting in late April, he's planning to join Post Malone's stadium tour.