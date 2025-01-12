Jelly Roll Just Gave His Son the Ultimate Surprise: ‘Every Kid’s Dream’

Most little boys would love a visit to Monster Jam, but Jelly Roll went above and beyond when it came to giving his eight-year-old son Noah the ultimate monster truck experience.

In a new video he posted to social media, Jelly shows how Noah got to go behind the scenes: And even climb up in the cab of Grave Digger itself. For the uninitiated, that's one of the most popular and decorated Monster Jam vehicles in the world.

"Is this not the coolest thing ever? I could have never gotten this close to Grave Digger. I watched Grave Digger from 180 yards away in the nosebleed section," Jelly jokes as he and Noah approach the massive car.

Little Noah excitedly scaled a ladder and climbed into a truck, and ever the proud dad, Jelly cheered him on from below. "I'm proud of you working around that...cast, Bubba," the singer called up to his son. "Sit in the seat and look out! Imagine you're driving that big monster.

Noah's response? "It's awesome!" he said from behind the wheel.

Noah has been appearing more in public with his superstar dad over the past few months, though he doesn't make quite as many appearances on social media and at events as his older sister Bailee.

Jelly has explained that that's because he shares custody of Noah with his mom. He and his wife Bunnie Xo have full custody of 16-year-old Bailee, but he tries to be respectful of Noah's mother's wishes when it comes to featuring him in public videos.

Jelly and Bunnie are hoping to expand to their family further -- they've spoken about the fact that they're trying to have a baby -- but in the short term, they've also welcomed a collection of new farm animals into their lives. One of those is Jelly's own mini-donkey.