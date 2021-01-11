Just under two weeks after she said "Yes!" Jennifer Wayne said "I do." The Runaway June member married her fiance, fellow musician Austin Moody, on Saturday (Jan. 9) in Florida.

According to People, Wayne and Moody invited less than 20 people -- their immediate families and closest friends, all of whom were asked to get a COVID test prior to attending -- to their "very small" ceremony on Santa Rosa Beach. Wayne's sister, Annie Cadwell, and best friend, Andrea Rothe, were her maids of honor, and Moody's Nashville "guardian angel" Dianne Krus married the couple, while Wayne's dogs were the ring bearers.

Waye and Moody will celebrate with "a big party in Nashville" later, but they brought a piece of Music City to their Florida wedding by giving the event a western theme and asking guests to wear their finest boots and hats. People-exclusive photos show Moody donning a black Stetson hat, western-style belt, jeans and a Tyler Minor-designed jacket. (Minor also designed Wayne's "simple and beautiful" crepe chiffon dress.)

Wayne honored her grandparents on her wedding day with a special accessory: She wore her grandmother's engagement ring, which her grandfather, the iconic actor John Wayne, had reset in a flower-style ring for their 10th anniversary.

"Austin used his grandmother's diamonds to create an engagement ring for me ... in the flower setting as well," Wayne explains.

Wayne and Moody got engaged on Dec. 28, outside Ocean Way, the recording studio on Nashville's Music Row where the couple met five years ago. They reconnected in 2020, when fellow Runaway June member Natalie Stovall enlisted Wayne's help in rescuing a dog Moody had found. In December, Stovall helped get Wayne to Ocean Way, under the guise of a recording session, for Moody's proposal.