Jenny Tolman Expecting First Child with Husband Dave Brainard

It's another baby announcement for country music, as Jenny Tolman is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave Brainard.

Rather than a neotraditional announcement on social media, the couple opted to break the news in a way that is relevant to their musical passions: Tolman debuts her baby bump in the music video for her song "Same Train as You."

"Dave and I are so thrilled to get to share the most exciting news of our lives!" Tolman tells People. "We wrote 'Same Train as You' during our second co-writing session together, before we were together as a couple, when we hardly even knew each other."

"It's very special to now make this announcement with the song that foreshadowed so much of what was to come for the two of us," the singer adds.

The video opens with footage from the pair's March 2022 wedding in Jackson, Wy. The bride and groom are preparing for their big day during the first verse and Tolman walks down the aisle in the chorus. As the country singer begins the second verse, the camera pans down to reveal her pregnant stomach.

Viewers get more footage from their nuptials throughout the rest of the sentimental video mixed in with shots of Tolman cradling her bundle of joy. It's Brainard and Tolman's love story on display for all to see and a keepsake that is sure to be cherished by the couple.

Watch for big reveal around the 1:30 mark.

"I can't wait to have a little cutie with the big ear protector headphones on side-stage soon!" Tolman shares. "There's only two things I've ever wanted to be since I was a little girl: a singer and a mom. I am so grateful that I get to do both!"