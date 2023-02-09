Update: WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Suffered ‘Massive Stroke’

WWE wrestler and announcer Jerry Lawler suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (Feb. 6) near his condominium in Florida, but the outlook is hopeful.

A tweet from Lawler's official page includes four photos of the 73-year-old taken from the hospital. He is smiling and seemingly in good spirits in all four pictures.

"His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery," the tweet says. "He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."

In three of the photos, he's with wrestling manager Jimmy Hart:

Despite a 2018 stroke and 2012 heart attack (while on air), Lawler has remained active in the wrestling community, even taking to the ring on independent circuits. With partner Jim Ross, Lawler was the voice of wrestling for a generation of fans, and a friend to many wrestlers.

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight," Ross shared on Tuesday. "He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers."

Nature Boy Ric Flair was one of the first to wish him well upon learning of his friend's health setback.

Lawler is a full-time resident of Memphis. He is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.