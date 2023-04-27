Television talk show host Jerry Springer has died. The 79-year-old died on Thursday (April 27) at how home in Chicago after his battle with cancer took a turn for the worse.

WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio, shares a note from the Springer family, reflecting on his ability to connect with people as the key to his success.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” lifelong friend Jene Galvin tells the station. Springer once worked there a reporter.

Gerald Norman Springer was born in England and raised in Queens before he began a law career in Cincinnati. He was engaged in politics for nearly two decades before his often-salacious television talk show began in 1991.

In 1977, Springer became mayor of Cincinnati, and TMZ points out the focus of his show was political before its changed course to become one of the most famous daytime TV shows of all time.

The Jerry Springer Show ended on July 26, 2018.

In 2015, TV Guide called the show the worst TV show of all time.

Bodyguard Steve Wilkos now hosts The Steve Wilkos Show, which airs mostly on CW.

From 1991 to 2018 The Jerry Springer Show was a midday staple, often leading Oprah Winfrey's show in ratings. The blue collar guests were rowdy, and the host did little to discourage their antics and profanity. Scantily-clad women, fights and chants of “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry” were what viewers tuned in for.

After The Jerry Springer Show ended, Springer hosted Judge Jerry for three seasons. His last television appearance came during the most recent season of The Masked Singer, when he was revealed as the Beetle.

The celebrity news outlet reports that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer several months ago, and this week his health got much worse. Daughter Katie Springer and sister Evelyn survive Jerry Springer. He was previously married to Micki Velton, until their 1994 divorce.