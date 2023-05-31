Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town are the embodiment of one of country music's sweet love stories. Though they weren't together at the band's beginning in 1998, Fairchild's personal life shifted after her divorce, and she and Westbrook grew close.

"I think Jimi and I had a special friendship and connection that blossomed when we were both single," Fairchild tells Us Weekly. "Sometimes you just have to cross that line and take a chance, and when we had that opportunity, we did. Of course, we didn't want to mess up the band, but we decided it was worth the risk."

The couple married on May 31, 2006, though they intentionally kept it quiet for a few months.

"She has a beautiful heart, and she’s absolutely gorgeous," Westbrook says of Fairchild, "and I just love her dearly.”

It's not always easy to work with your spouse — especially if you're traveling in the tight quarters of a tour bus. Fairchild tells Us, "It's challenging. We are together 24 hours a day, so that is a very good thing and a very bad thing. If you need a break, there is nowhere to go, but the great thing about it is we get to enjoy this incredible journey with the band together. The band is like one big marriage."

Together, Fairchild and Westbrook have one child, Elijah Dylan. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the couple's cutest moments throughout the years: