Jimmie Allen and his bride, Alexis Gale, turned to social media to give fans their first look inside the couple's gorgeous wedding.

Allen and Gale wed on May 27, and while a few of the guests at their wedding posted photos of the venue, the couple themselves kept quiet online until May 30, when each of them posted pictures revealing that the beautiful venue for their nuptials was the Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, located centrally between Manhattan and Philadelphia.

The historic waterfront venue provided a perfect setting for a wedding whose guests included Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki and Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister.

Allen shared a photo of himself and his new wife standing at the altar at sunset with the water in the background, followed by another evening shot of them sitting on the sweeping stairway at the back of the inn.

His wife posted a picture of the happy couple in the aisle between the empty chairs.

34-year-old Allen launched his career in 2018 by releasing his debut single, "Best Shot," which reached No. 1. He scored another No. 1 hit with "Make Me Want To" in 2019. His most recent single is "Freedom Was a Highway," a collaboration with Brad Paisley that they performed together on the ACM Awards in April. Allen also won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Allen and Gale are both from Milton, Del., and they began dating in the spring of 2019 after an introduction through Allen's cousin's wife. They got engaged at Disney World in July of 2019 after Allen proposed in front of Cinderella's castle.

Allen told People at the time that the couple had "an immediate connection."

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," he gushed to the celebrity magazine. "It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!"

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie Allen, in March of 2020. They are also parents to 7-year-old Aadyn, Allen's son from a previous relationship.

See Country Music's 50 Greatest Love Songs: