Jimmie Allen’s Newborn Daughter Rushed to the Hospital

Jimmie Allen's 5-week-old daughter was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 23) after she lost color and stopped breathing. Zara James is the singer and wife Alexis' second child together.

Earlier this week, Alexis shared that 20-month-old Naomi was also ill, but in a series of tweets sent Tuesday night (Nov. 23), Allen only shared Zara's emergency. His tweets are a response to what Alexis told her followers on Instagram earlier this week.

"Attention Doctors," Allen begins, "if the parent of your one month old (sic) patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check heart heart and temperature find another career. Your job is to save lives so do it."

A second tweet also put doctors at an unknown Tennessee hospital on blast. On Monday (Nov. 22), Alexis shared that she was turned away by a hospital the previous day. "Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you," she wrote.

"Not one doctor has take the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay."

Shortly before 12AM on Nov. 24, Allen revealed Zara had lost color and stopped breathing. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath (sic) again. Gonna be a rough night."

Jimmie and Alexis married in June 2020 but kept it a secret until after a public ceremony in May. Naomi was born in March 2020. Zara arrived on Oct. 16, 2021. The "Freedom Was a Highway" singer also has an older son named Aadyn from a previous relationship. The couple attended the 2021 CMA Awards together on Nov. 10. There, Allen won the New Artist of the Year award.