Jimmie Allen finds a spot on the tracklist of Elton John's new duets project, The Lockdown Sessions, a 16-song collection that features a sprawling roster of guest artists from all genres.

Allen's contribution is "Beauty in the Bones," an inspirational and dance-inflected message of hope.

"Every root turns into branches / Every question leads to answers / Even if the seed ain't fully grown / There's beauty in the bones," Allen sings in the song's pulsing chorus. "Just a drop can start a riptide / Just a word can change a whole life / Even if this story ain't been wrote / There's beauty in the bones ..."

John and Allen recorded the song together in early 2021, at a time when artists and fans alike were still reeling from the changes — and new perspective — they'd gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and its attending shutdowns. John began work on his new album after being forced to pause his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, as he got to know artists of all descriptions via his Apple Music show, Rocket Hour.

In addition to pop stars like Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth and Dua Lipa, John pulled multiple duet partners from the country and Americana genres, also including Brandi Carlile and "Old Town Road" megastar Lil Nas X. The project also includes a new version of the late Glen Campbell's "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," which was the last song that Campbell recorded before his death in 2017.

Allen is no stranger to duets projects. His latest release, Bettie James Gold Edition, is a collaborations album featuring the likes of Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Charley Pride and Darius Rucker. That body of work includes his current single, "Freedom Was a Highway," which is a duet with Brad Paisley.