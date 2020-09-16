Jimmie Allen treated fans to his latest No. 1 hit, "Make Me Want To," at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16). He delivered his performance from intimate Nashville venue the Bluebird Cafe, a space that highlighted the song's more romantic, vulnerable side.

Accompanied by a single guitarist and a drummer, Allen strummed his own acoustic guitar as he sang to an empty Bluebird. The venue's neon sign created an unique sort of halo over the artist's head, and Christmas lights lined the intimate venue's walls.

"Make Me Want To" is the second single of Allen's career, following his breakout debut, "Best Shot." He's two for two overall on country radio, with both "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" ascending to the top spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. "Make Me Want To" hit that milestone back in March after a 58-week climb -- one of the longest in the chart's history.

The song may be his most representative solo work, but it's not Allen's newest material: This summer, he put out his newest EP, Bettie James, a seven-song collection loaded with superstar collaborations. Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton and rapper Nelly are just some of Allen's featured guests.

Allen was nominated in the New Male Artist of the Year category at last year's ACM Awards, but he has yet to take home a trophy.