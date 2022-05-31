Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray + More Line Up for ACM Lifting Lives’ Digital Mental Health Spotlight

Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne are just a few of the country stars promoting mental health awareness through ACM Lifting Lives' new digital series, called ACM Lifting Lives Present the Check-In.

In its video roll-out, various stars will share their personal mental health journeys and explain how music factors into maintaining their mental health. Osborne and Ell's videos are already available to watch, with each singer reflecting on how they confront stress, anxiety, depression and a host of other mental health issues.

In the weeks ahead, new installments of The Check-In will feature Allen, Ray, Brett Eldredge, Caitlyn Smith and Chase Bryant. A trailer for the series shows snippets of those intimate conversations, including artist reflections on their mental health challenges and strategies for navigating those difficult times.

"I'm here because I take my mental health seriously," Bryant explains in one clip.

"We're all humans navigating through this, and being human means we will make mistakes, and it will not always be easy," Ell adds in another.

Many of the artists featured in The Check-In have previously been open with their fans about dealing with mental health struggles. In 2019, for example, Allen revealed that he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teen; in 2022, he debuted a song about his continuing mental health challenges.

Eldredge has long been vocal about his experience with anxiety, and has shared that he takes care of himself with periodic breaks from social media and the hustle and bustle of the Nashville music industry. For his part, Osborne opened up about his battles with depression and imposter syndrome during the making of the most recent Brothers Osborne record, Skeletons.