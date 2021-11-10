Brothers Osborne hold two slots for potential wins going into the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 10). The pair — who are actually brothers — are up for Vocal Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for Skeletons.

But although John and T.J. have had great success during their career so far, John tells Taste of Country during a pre-awards media round that when it comes to winning, he has dealt with feelings of impostor syndrome in the past.

John says it actually takes him awhile to feel like he can display his awards, even in his own home.

"Initially I didn’t put them up, because I do suffer from a bit of impostor syndrome,” he shares, "Which I feel like is quite a normal thing that everyone goes through."

If you visit either of the brothers' homes now, you'll see their special hardware displayed proudly in their studios, but for awhile, John's trophies were in boxes.

"I would leave them in boxes, I would leave all the plaques in boxes," he says. “It kinda occurred to me, like, if the 12-year-old version of myself showed up and saw all my awards sitting in boxes, he would kick my ass."

So, he changed that: "I put them up for my 12-year-old self and go, 'Congrats, kid, you did alright!'"

"I know when I go to other people's homes that have won Grammys or whatever, I’m like, 'Where is the Grammy? I want to see it,'" T.J. adds.

On Wednesday night, they're most excited to see who takes home one of the biggest wins: Album of the Year.

"Hopefully we get to take that one home this year," T.J. says, adding that the duo, "would be more than over-the-moon about it."

Brothers Osborne will also perform during the CMAs, singing their latest single, “Younger Me." The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 8PM ET. Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!