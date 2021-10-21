The first performers for the 2021 CMA Awards have been announced. Blake Shelton and Eric Church stand out as two can't-miss artists for the Nov. 10 show in Nashville.

Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are a few more acts announced on Thursday morning (Oct. 21). Along with the names of the artists, the Country Music Association revealed several songs and two collaborations.

In total there have been seven announced performances for the ABC broadcast (8PM ET).

More CMA Awards performances will be announced in the next three weeks as the show draws nearer; typically the show features 15 to 20 performances total. Luke Bryan is going to host the CMAs, marking the first time in 18 years someone has hosted alone. He replaces Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Church and Chris Stapleton are the CMA Awards nominee leaders, with both up for the Entertainer of the Year award. Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood join them as nominees in that category. Church is the reigning Entertainer of the Year winner.

Presenters for the 2021 CMA Awards will also be announced at a later date. The show returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this year.

2021 CMA Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton, "Come Back As a Country Boy"

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed"

Eric Church, "Heart on Fire"

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards