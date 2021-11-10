Brothers Osborne performed a moving rendition of their song "Younger Me" at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Lead singer TJ Osborne introduced the song with a moving message about his personal journey.

“For many years I would watch this show year after year," Osborne said from a stool on stage. "I dreamed of being up here on this stage. There were so many things that were hurdles for me. I always felt, truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality ... to be here. And I wish my younger me could see me now."

Osborne came out as gay in February 2021, only a few weeks before releasing "Younger Me." The song quickly became a meaningful message of self-love and acceptance to millions of people around the world. The duo — who won Vocal Duo of the Year earlier in the night — delivered everything they're known for in the performance, from TJ's deep baritone to John Osborne's ripping guitar solo, in an emotional performance that resonated deeply with the audience live in Nashville and watching at home.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.