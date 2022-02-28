Jimmie Allen Enters the Metaverse

GRAMMY Award nominee, CMA & ACM Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen created his Bettie James Fest in honor of his late grandmother, late father and his deep love for his hometown, which continues to support his rapid rise to stardom. This first ever NFT from Jimmie Allen captures an exclusive moment in time from the inaugural, sold out (and rain-soaked!) Fest in August 2021 that featured an unforgettable headline performance from Jimmie himself. It is a tribute to everyone who has loved and supported him, from his family and friends, to his amazing fans who continue to inspire him to give everything he has, including singing in the rain.

There will only be one first ever NFT from Jimmie Allen and this represents an amazing opportunity to own not only a moment in time, but will sure to be a coveted piece of Digital Memorabilia for generations to come.

Fanpage is giving away a FREE NFT to the first 5,000 fans who get to the page with promo code “JADROP". To learn more visit jimmieallen.fanpage.com.

