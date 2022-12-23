Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23).

In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded piano track. He sings into a microphone and makes the song his own with vocal runs throughout the verse. As he goes into the chorus, Allen continues to sing the song with passion, taking the tune higher than the original version. He continues with his unique style throughout the song, belting out the final verse while the piano rings out. In the caption, Allen teases that he may officially release this version of the song.

Allen has had a busy holiday season that included a No. 1 hit with his latest single, "Down Home." The tune marks Allen's fourth No. 1 single, and he celebrated the accomplishment with a heartfelt letter to his late dad, who inspired the tune.

"Dear Dad, I knew you existed and now the world knows too. Thank you to country radio for helping me share the memory of my father through this song," he writes, before thanking co-writers Rian Ball, Cameron Bedell and Tate Howell. He also thanked his fans for giving the song a life of its own.

"To every person that listened to this song, thank you," he writes. "I read every message about how this song related to you and the person you lost. I’m sending love and peace your way in dealing with your loss."

Allen will kick off the new year by hosting New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Elle King and Rachel Smith.

