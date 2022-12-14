Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.

"Just got blessed with a new cowboy hat, feeling real official right now," Boss says in the below video. "I can't see that well. I cannot see that well, but I'm feeling real official right now."

Allen paired the video clip with a heartfelt caption expressing his grief for the loss of his friend.

"Stephen my brother, one the best people I’ve ever gotten to know. I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos," Allen says. "I know I said it all the time but I’m so thankful for the friendship we had. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for the light you shined on me and others. Praying for Allison and the children. Love Always. This hurts!!!"

TMZ reports that Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Dec. 13), allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife, Allison Holker, reportedly alerted the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning after Boss left home without his car. Paramedics then received a call from the hotel about a "medical emergency."

Following the news of Boss' death, Allen also shared an emotional reaction on Twitter in which he urged his followers to check on the mental wellbeing of their loved ones.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends," he notes. "People are struggling."

Allen was a regular guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show over the past few years, and he sat down with Boss for a wide-ranging interview on a 2021 episode of the show. Boss' death has prompted reactions from many other fans and celebrities, including Mickey Guyton, who shared her thoughts on Twitter.

"You just never truly know what anyone is going thru," she writes. "Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts."

Degeneres also commented on the tragic news, saying she's "heartbroken."

"tWitch was pure love and light," she says. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss was just 40 years old. He leaves behind his wife and three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.