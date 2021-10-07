Chris Stapleton's rhythm guitarist came down sick prior to his performance on The Tonight Show, so naturally, he asked the show's host to fill in. Watch as Jimmy Fallon plays a more than capable support to the country singer.

Together they performed "You Should Probably Leave," a current Top 20 country airplay hit from Stapleton's Startin' Over album.

While introducing Stapleton on Tuesday night (Oct. 5), Fallon explained that Dave Cobb had an earache, so the night prior the two men video conferenced and worked through the bluesy country chords and guitar fills. From the start it's clear that not only can Fallon play guitar, he practiced for the performance.

The host does ham it up just a little bit, doing all he can to step into the spotlight for a single-note guitar solo. Overall it's a good television performance that leaves you wondering why Fallon doesn't do it more often.

Stapleton is spending most of the week in New York as his All-American Road Show Tour travels through the state and along the east coast. One month ago he was nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category for the 2021 CMA Awards, set to take place in Nashville on Nov. 10, broadcasting on ABC. He's also one of five CMT Artists of the Year, set to be honored next week: The others are Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown and Luke Combs.