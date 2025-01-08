If You Own This John Deere Product, You Could Get Badly Burned

John Deere has issued a recall one one of their extremely popular zero-turn lawn mowers.

According to FOX Business, a recall of 39,000 John Deere ZTrak zero-turn mowers with Kawasaki engines is underway in the U.S.

The company warns that due to an issue with the battery, there is a burn/fire hazard that needs to be resolved on each unit sold.

How serious is their warning? The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled mowers" until they can get repairs done.

It is important to note that the work will be done for free to make the mower safe for use.

Speaking from experience, it's just an inconvenience to the customer to have to take time out of their day to get the product back to the shop and be without it while it gets fixed, but it will be worth the wait.

If you think you have this mower model, you are advised to hop off the mower, pull up the seat and look for the following numbers:

Z720E, Z730M, Z740R or Z760R

Although no injuries have been reported from this particular issue, more than two dozen instances of melting and smoking have occurred, thus causing the recall.

If you don't get this problem resolved, you might not be the only thing melting while mowing on a hot summer day.

